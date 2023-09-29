Matthew Alexander Wood, 17, was last seen in Whitestone, Nuneaton on Thursday night

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Warwickshire teenager Matthew Wood.

Matthew, 17, was last seen at 9pm yesterday (Thursday, September 28) in Whitestone, Nuneaton.

He is known to go walking around the canals and through rural areas around the town.