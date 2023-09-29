MISSING PERSON: Have you seen missing Warwickshire teenager?
Matthew Alexander Wood, 17, was last seen in Whitestone, Nuneaton on Thursday night
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for help in finding missing Warwickshire teenager Matthew Wood.
Matthew, 17, was last seen at 9pm yesterday (Thursday, September 28) in Whitestone, Nuneaton.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is known to go walking around the canals and through rural areas around the town.
If you have seen Matthew, or have any information on where he might be, telephone 999 citing incident 170 of September 29 or 0800 555111.