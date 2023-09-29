Register
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen missing Warwickshire teenager?

Matthew Alexander Wood, 17, was last seen in Whitestone, Nuneaton on Thursday night
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Warwickshire teenager Matthew Wood.

Matthew, 17, was last seen at 9pm yesterday (Thursday, September 28) in Whitestone, Nuneaton.

He is known to go walking around the canals and through rural areas around the town.

If you have seen Matthew, or have any information on where he might be, telephone 999 citing incident 170 of September 29 or 0800 555111.

Related topics:Warwickshire