The 36 year old has been missing since Wednesday night

Have you seen Sarah?

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Rugby woman.

Sarah Lunney, 36, was last seen around 7pm last night (Wednesday, April 19).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and anyone who has information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101.

The appeal has just been launched by Warwickshire Police.