MISSING PERSON: Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of Nuneaton man
Police are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing Nuneaton man.
Shane Hanvey, 35, has been missing since Friday, May 24.
He was last seen leaving Nuneaton’s Oaston Road Cemetery at around 12.15pm, heading in the direction of the town centre.
Shane, who is from Nuneaton, is around five feet and seven inches tall and was last seen wearing black joggers, black trainers, long-hooded black coat and sometimes carries a string bag.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999, citing incident 200 of 28 May.
If you have information as to his whereabouts, please call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/