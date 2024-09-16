Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The headteacher of a school in Rugby said he’s ‘honoured’ to host the Young High Sheriff for a Day competition.

Rugby High School will host the finals on December 4.

The aim of the competition is to raise levels of understanding about this important role by engaging young people in relevant work, heritage and traditions and to give a modern interpretation by using the role to develop student led ideas about reducing crime.

Competition finalists, their parents, sponsors and partners, teachers and governors, local dignitaries and representatives from the national High Sheriffs’ Association will be in attendance to help celebrate the achievement of those finalists and to hear a reading or view the video clip of the winning entry.

Aaron Dhesi was last year's winner.

Headteacher at Rugby High School, Mark Grady said: “This is wonderful for students and the school to engage in a much-needed community project about preventing crime. I’m

excited for our students to gain a prestigious opportunity to experience how the important, traditional role of High Sheriff can be supported by a Young High Sheriff and deliver improvements and greater awareness about crime prevention across Rugby.

"I am honoured to be hosting the competition for 2024”.

The 690th High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Rajvinder Kaur Gill is the King’s representative in the County for all matters relating to the Judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.

The Office is the oldest Royal appointment, dating back over 1000 years and one of only two Royal appointments in our county.

The other is the Lord Lieutenant.

Rajvinder said: “I am deeply committed to enhancing community safety for our young people, and one of the most effective ways to achieve this is by engaging with them directly.

"The Young High Sheriff will play a vital role in this effort, helping to shape and guide the work we do together. My hope is that this initiative will create a lasting legacy that empowers and benefits the young people of Warwickshire for years to come.”

For 2024, the competition will be open to students in years 10-13, age 14 – 18, from all 13 schools in the Borough of Rugby.

Rugby High School are acting as competition hosts and their website houses all the details about how to take part and some helpful information about the priorities of our current High Sheriff and historical information about this 1,000 year-old role.

A team of professional judges, led by Simon Jones, retired deputy at Myton School, will assess all entries and put forward 25 finalists to go to the community judging panel. We’re

very honoured to have last year’s High Sheriff, Sophie Hilleary, the Mayor of Rugby, Simon Ward and Eric Wood OBE DL, former Chief Executive Police Authority and former Deputy

Police and Crime Commissioner, sitting as judges to select the winner and runners up.

Finalists will receive a certificate of participation from the High Sheriff. The winner will spend a day as Young High Sheriff, supporting the High Sheriff in her official role, and a cash

prize of £250.

Runners up win £50 vouchers. All finalists, plus members of the youth council at Rugby Hugh School win the opportunity to develop their own ideas to reduce crime and to submit a bid to fund delivery of those ideas to Warwickshire Crimebeat, the charity of the High Sheriff.

The competition will be launched formally by the High Sheriff at Rugby High School on Monday.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward said: “Im delighted to be one of the judges for this prestigious competition being held in Rugby. With my Mayoral theme being youth it's great to see opportunities like this for youngsters and I would encourage all to enter as this is a fantastic opportunity.

"There can only be one outright winner, but life skills can be learnt for everyone along the way. I look forward to seeing the entrants and supporting the High Sherriff.

The High Sheriff will talk about her priorities during her year of office and invite students, (years 10-13) to take part. The competition requires participants to produce a video clip or write an essay or compose a poem to explain, in the most imaginative and engaging way, why they would like to be ‘Young High Sheriff’ for a day.

The competition closes for entries on October 18.

The ceremonial robe of office, made and donated by Michael’s Civic Outfitters, will once again be used to enrobe the Young High Sheriff at the winners even and at official engagements, where they support the High Sheriff.