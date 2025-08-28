Music, food and fun at mouth-watering feast fest in Rugby this weekend

A free mouth-watering feast fest is taking place in Rugby this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby Autumn Food and Drink Festival is back on Saturday, September 20, from 11am – 5pm.

Organised by Rugby First, the free event features a diverse range of more than 50 food and drink stalls showcasing local and international cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place in and around Regent Street, there will be live culinary demonstrations at the pop-up kitchen.

Free family fun at the food festival.

The festival will also feature an array of entertainment including face-painting, mini rides, street entertainment and music.

Enjoy sounds from The Scutters, Dave Broadfield, Behind the Settee, Wren, Josh Ireson and Ben & Rosie.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “Several thousand people are expected to attend the event which will have a significant impact on the town centre economy, by increasing footfall, raising awareness of town centre businesses, and increasing spend.

"We want people to come and enjoy the event but at the same time visit and support their local town centre businesses.