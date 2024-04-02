New Bilton residents invited to help themselves to fruit from new community orchard
and live on Freeview channel 276
Work has started on creating a new community orchard at New Bilton's Jubilee Recreation Ground.
The project follows a successful bid to the Coronation Living Heritage Fund, a £2.5 million Government fund launched to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
The fund aims to boost tree planting across the country, with grants awarded for the creation of coronation 'micro woods' and community orchards.
A successful bid for funding by Warwickshire County Council sowed the seeds for the creation of a community orchard at the Jubilee Recreation Ground.
Working in partnership with Rugby Borough Council, New Bilton Community Association has already developed a community growing project at the recreation ground in Bridle Road - making it the perfect venue for a community orchard.
Fruit trees planted for the orchard include cherry, apple, apricot, pear, plum and quince, with residents encouraged to help themselves to the produce once the trees bear fruit.
Cllr Derek Poole, leader of Rugby Borough Council, attended the planting and said: "The council has forged a successful partnership with the New Bilton Community Association over many years, helping the Jubilee Recreation Ground to become a much-valued community asset and a winner of a Green Flag Community Award.”
Cllr John Slinger, a ward councillor for New Bilton, said: "The planting of trees improves the urban environment and people's lives. Hopefully the new orchard will flourish and be enjoyed by people in New Bilton and beyond for years."