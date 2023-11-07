“I managed to grab my camera, set it in the garden and not only capture Northern Lights for the first time from here, but also saw it with my naked eye from Rugby”

There were some magical scenes in the Rugby skies over the weekend - but we're not only talking about the fireworks.

A powerful solar storm and clear winter skies created a dazzling display for those lucky enough to see it.

Overslade photographer Dariusz Chalupka shared this photo with us.

Dariusz said: “Thanks to one of my friends alerting me, I grabbed my camera, set it in the garden and not only captured the Northern Lights for the first time from here, but also saw it with my naked eye from Rugby.

“I have captured Aurora Borealis from England a few times and I was thrilled to capture it in my home town.”

More of Dariusz’s photographs can be enjoyed by visiting Https://www.instagram.com/nvrla7e and https://www.facebook.com/nvrLa7e