Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Rugby pool star with a ‘heart of gold’ who has lost his short battle with cancer.

Devoted family man Roger Hunt, 66, passed away on Saturday after being cared for by his loved ones at home.

Son Eliott said he stayed by his father’s side until the end.

Roger (right) with sons Eliott and Lee, who sadly died in an accident last year.

He said: “Dad stayed with me and I never left his side from diagnosis until the end.

"He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Roger was devastated when he lost his other son Lee in a tragic accident last year.

Petann Griffiths, mother of Eliott, said: “We are all heartbroken.

Roger Hunt was loved by everyone who knew him.

“Roger was a legend in Rugby for his contributions to pool having played for England and European championships and senior championships. He was Rugby’s friendliest window cleaner and a real ladies’ man.

"Even in his suffering he didn't lose his dry sense of humour.”

Guy Smith, friend and pool practice partner, said: “Roger really was Rugby's Mr Pool.

“He won practically everything going in the local leagues over at least four decades and won the his last final knockout cup in 2018 in a cracking final.

“He represented his county the majority of his playing career and played in England's men's side. He played the winning shot in the senior team world championships in Malta and became senior European champion. He enjoyed the over 50s international tour all around the country.”

He said Roger was also a renowned snooker player.

Guy added: “He missed out last year by a whisker in the England masters trial.

“Roger was a really fun character and gentleman. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone if he could.”

Roger also leaves behind leaves behind two nephews, Christopher and Dominique and nine grandchidren.