'Inspirational' Carrall was loved by many.

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Rugby woman who had a big impact on the community.

Carrall Prime died on November 27 after a short illness.

She was born in Birmingham, the only daughter with five younger brothers. Her parents had two shops in Selly Oak and when Carrall was 15 she left school to help them in the shop, training as a florist.She later worked as a waitress at Birmingham New Street Station, soon becoming the manager of the Tourist Restaurant and later catering manager for Birmingham International at the NEC.

Carrall with husband Bill.

Carrall met Bill Prime when he was working in catering at New Street and they married in November 1980. They lived in Rugby and had a daughter and a son.She started working as a teaching assistant at Rokeby Primary School, helping with special needs and one to one sessions withdisadvantaged children. Years later she would be stopped in the street by adults wanting to thank her for all her help.

During this time she started volunteering at the Bradby Club and was always on her bike as she scurried from school to club. She was very athletic and at school had been outstanding at many sports.

Carrall’s friends and family say she was a very hard working and a popular person, gaining training in youth work and having an excellentrelationship with members and staff.

Cooking was a favourite project and she would have assist young chefs at the club.

Carrall organised and cooked the Members Christmas Dinner for 60-70 people. She also undertook much of the catering for fundraising events at Bradby keeping costs down.

An active member of the Fundraising Committee she often worked behind the bar, sold raffle tickets, organised jumble sales and devoted time to running the annual week long charity shop.In the days when Bradby had international exchange students, she was involved with the Russian and German visits. Carrall was heavily involved in the NEETS project, the Oakfield project, the Harris School project and team building and was alwayshappy to help and work with members who had problems.She was a person with no set qualifcations but with outstanding talent for hard work and an ability to help anyone in trouble.

Cllr Bill Lewis commented: "She always had a smile whenever I met her".

John Robertson said: "She was always a ray of sunshine with a friendly positive attitude who will be massively missed".

She had an ability to get things done either by quiet determination or by a direct approach.It must be said that Carrall was an inspiration to all who met her with an ability to get on with anyone.Apart from Bradby she and Bill have the most beautiful garden which they open to groups and societies in the summer. They have won the middle to large sized Rugby Garden in Bloom for most of the last 10 years and are experts in fruit, flowers and vegetables.The consensus of all the tributes to Carrall are that she was an incredible inspirational person who will be sorely missed by all whoknew her.