Oh, what a curry on! Sisters sample delights of Rugby's Indian restaurants and offer their reviews
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rugby sisters Amy and Robyn Field have been putting their tastebuds to the test.
They have been comparing curry houses in Rugby for a series of reviews.
University students Amy, 22, and Robyn, 20, have embarked upon a journey to document the many curry houses of Rugby, sharing their regular ‘sisterly curry nights’ online.
Here’s their first review…
Hill Murry, Eastfield Place, Rugby
After a hotly-contested bid to be the host for the Field sisterly curry night, Hill Murry Indian Restaurant and Takeaway reigned victorious over Titash Rugby by a cut-throat margin of three votes.
Trusting the spirit of democracy, we arrived outside the quaint, purple-hued establishment on a drizzly Thursday evening, ready to enjoy the gastronomic spectacle that would await us.
Initially, the restaurant was suspiciously quiet, with only one other set of diners situated at the other side of the nightclubesque dining area.
We were greeted by a friendly man, who handed us two menus, and asked us how many poppadoms we wished for. After much deliberation, we ordered three, along with two Coca-Colas (full fat of course).
The poppadoms had a pleasing texture, and were partnered with a range of brightly coloured chutneys. While the mango flavored chutney was marginally on the sweet side, we were, on the whole, appreciative of this accompaniment.
Robyn acted decisively, ordering a chicken tikka main, accompanied by pilau rice and naan bread.
As such my deliberation was swiftly cut short, and with haste, I ordered a chicken karahi in addition to boiled rice.
After a brief wait, in which we enjoyed some brief and fraternal conversation, we were met with two dishes.
An artfully plated chicken tikka main, and an alarmingly orange looking curry. However, despite its colouration, the chicken karahi was well spiced, and the chicken pleasantly tender.
The accompanying rice was also worthy of merit. We greedily feasted upon our respective meals, and were left feeling satisfied.
Upon completion, our host presented us with two lemon scented moist towelettes, of which we were appreciative.
We were also offered a complimentary brandy, although I for one, was less appreciative of being asked for identification.
We had a successful sisterly curry night at Hill Murry Indian restaurant and takeaway and were bid farewell with a firm handshake.