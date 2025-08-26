Peasant poet's reflections on rural England inspire new exhibition in Rugby

A new exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum celebrates the poems of the Northamptonshire Peasant Poet through a stunning selection of screen prints, lithographs and linocuts.

Carry Akroyd's Found in the Fields brings together the words of 19th century poet John Clare with the artist's bright and bold prints, which focus on colour, shape and composition.

The exhibition opens at the Little Elborow Street venue on Saturday, September 13, running alongside Woven from the Field, willow weaver Sue Kirk and textile artist Rosalind Stoddart's showcase of sustainable crafts inspired by - and created with - nature.

Found in the Fields features a series of hand-drawn lithographs which incorporate lines of poetry penned by Clare, who was hailed as the "greatest labouring-class poet England has ever produced," by his biographer, Jonathan Bate.

Carry Akroyd's Envious Thrush features in Rugby exhibition.

Known as the Northamptonshire Peasant Poet, Clare had little formal education and his poems explored his love of English rural life while mourning the changes ushered in by the Agricultural Revolution.

Clare's debut poetry collection, Poems Descriptive of Rural Life and Scenery, brought him brief national fame, but he died in obscurity in 1864.

Like Clare, Carry lives in rural Northamptonshire and feels the conflict between the countryside and change which fuelled much of the poet's work has fresh relevance which chimes with a new audience.

In addition to Carry's works featuring words from Clare's poetry, Found in the Fields also offers visitors the chance to read the full poem which inspired each piece.

Carry, a member of the Society of Wildlife Artists, has published a number of books featuring her work and also illustrates the 'Bird of the Month' column in The Oldie magazine.

Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibitions and programming officer, said: "Carry's work celebrates the natural world and rural life, exploring similar themes to John Clare, whose words adorn so many of her pieces.

"Carry's prints use bold colours and dynamic compositions to capture a unique view of life in the English countryside, and we're delighted to welcome Found in the Fields to the gallery."

Carry Akroyd visits Rugby Art Gallery and Museum on Saturday 1 November to give an illustrated talk about her work and the world of John Clare.

Tickets for Carry's talk, which runs from 1pm to 3.30pm, cost £5 and can be booked online at www.ragm.co.uk/found-in-the-fields

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Found in the Fields and its partner exhibition, Woven in the Field, celebrate the English countryside and rural life, blending traditional techniques with contemporary art.

"Carry's work also gives visitors the opportunity to discover the wonderful poetry of John Clare, whose work has inspired Carry for 30 years and whose words offer a unique insight into 19th century rural England."

Found in the Fields runs at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum from Saturday 13 September to Saturday 15 November.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Carry's art complements Clare's descriptive brand of natural poetry and is well worth a visit to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum."

For more information about exhibitions and events at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, visit www.ragm.co.uk