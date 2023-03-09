We asked for your pictures – and you didn’t disappoint

Doesn’t Rugby look magical with a blanket of snow?

The landscape was turned into a wintry whiteout overnight (Wednesday).

We invited readers to send in pictures of their children, animals, back gardens, and woodlands all covered in the white stuff.

OPU Warwickshire have warned people to stay alert.

On Facebook, they said: "Please go steady if you do have to travel but staying at home sounds like a plan if you can.”

