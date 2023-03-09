Register
"Look what I made". This picture was sent in by Laura Reed.

PICTURES: Brrrrrrrrrrrrilliant Rugby snow scenes sent in by readers

We asked for your pictures – and you didn’t disappoint

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
2 minutes ago

Doesn’t Rugby look magical with a blanket of snow?

The landscape was turned into a wintry whiteout overnight (Wednesday).

We invited readers to send in pictures of their children, animals, back gardens, and woodlands all covered in the white stuff.

OPU Warwickshire have warned people to stay alert.

On Facebook, they said: "Please go steady if you do have to travel but staying at home sounds like a plan if you can.”

Thanks to Elżbieta Czajka for this lovely picture.

1. Kind of magic

Photo: Elżbieta Czajka

Fun walk to school, thanks to Christine Aleksandrova.

2. School runnings

Photo: Christine Aleksandrova

Ralph Hardy enjoys the wintry conditions.

3. Snow pup

Photo: Alice Louise

This picture of Kyri was sent in by Eva Whyte.

4. Dodge the snowball!

Photo: Eva Whyte

