O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how cosy are your branches?

Christmas trees have been transformed to reflect the ‘Cosy Christmas’ theme of this year’s festival at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby.

This year’s festival promises a seasonal delight with creatively-decorated trees exhibited by local businesses, schools, charities and groups.

Organiser Kirsty Chaplin said: “Those participating have gone to town on the 'Cosy Christmas' theme.

"We’re inviting people to come and see the creations and vote for their favourite.”

The winner will be announced at the Christingle service on Friday, December 23.

The festival is open Monday to Friday, 10am-2pm and on Saturdays from 10am -noon.

Money raised from the voting will support Rugby Welfare Charities.

“These charities provide emergency assistance to local families and individuals who are in need,” added Kirsty.

The trees can viewed on Facebook, but voting needs to be done at the church. See all the entries at Festival of Trees: St Andrew's Church, Rugby | Rugby | Facebook

