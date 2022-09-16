"Please come home" - family release new pictures of missing Rugby boy who has been gone for 14 days

The missing teenager.

The family of a missing Rugby teenager have released new photographs and a heartfelt plea in the hope of him being found.

They have said they are desperate to have Taylor Kessna, 16, home and safe.

The teenager has been missing for 14 days.

Call Warwickshire Police if you know anything about the teenager's whereabouts.

His mother Carrie-Anne told this paper said: “Please, someone must know something.

"It’s been 14 days and we just want him home. Our home is not the same without our son. We miss him and want him back home where he belongs.”

Taylor is described as being 6ft 1in tall and of slim build. He has short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a ‘Los Angeles’ logo on it, black tracksuit bottoms with a blue stripe down the legs.

He may have travelled to Bournemouth, Uxbridge or Rochester.