Plethora of gastronomic delights and entertainment at Rugby food festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gastronomic feast is taking place in Rugby soon – and you’re invited.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby’s Spring Food and Drink Festival is back in the town centre on Saturday, April 26, from 11am and 5pm.

The free festival, organised by Rugby First, with support from Rugby Borough Council, St Andrew’s Church and Rugby Baptist Church, takes place in and around Regent Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu for the event promises a tasty day out for all the family, with an array of stalls selling delicious food and drink, live music, a funfair and family entertainment.

The Big Sing will perform at the festival.

Visitors can enjoy 45 stalls offering a plethora of delights from local businesses, farms and producers.

Further ingredients on the day will include live music, a small traditional funfair, circus skills, bouncy castle, children’s show, face painting and spoon carving workshops.

Music on the day can be found in St Andrew’s Church Gardens as well as on Bank Street and includes a Rock Choir, The Big Sing, Joe Davis, David Newman, James Kirkland, Sam Flack, Izzie Porter, Rosie and Ben, Josh Ireson and Robert Miles Barnett, Steve Litten and The Boat Rats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “As always, the event has proved very popular with stallholders and is now fully booked.

"Several thousand people are expected to attend the event which promises to provide a huge range of tasty treatsfor everyone. The event will also have a significant impact on the town centre economy, by increasing footfall, raising awareness of town centre businesses, and increasing spend so a win, win all around.

“I would like to say a special thank you to St. Andrew’s Church, Rugby Baptist Church, Rugby Elim Church and Rugby Borough Council for their continued enthusiastic support of the event. Finally, while in town why not take the opportunity to do some local shopping and in doing so help support your local town centre businesses.”

For further information visit www.rugbyfirst.org