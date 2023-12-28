Police are appealing for help in finding teenage boy missing from Nuneaton
Police are appealing for help in finding missing Nuneaton teenager Ahmed Boharba.
Ahmed Boharba, 17, has been missing from his accommodation since Wednesday, December 20.
He is described as 5’8”, Middle-Eastern, slim, brown eyes, with short black curly hair.
Ahmed has links to Nuneaton and Coventry.
If you see Ahmed, contact the police on 999 as soon as possible.
If you have information as to where he might be, you can make a report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report.