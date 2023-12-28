Police are appealing for help in finding teenage boy missing from Nuneaton

If you see Ahmed Boharba call 999

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Nuneaton teenager Ahmed Boharba.

Ahmed Boharba, 17, has been missing from his accommodation since Wednesday, December 20.

He is described as 5’8”, Middle-Eastern, slim, brown eyes, with short black curly hair.

Ahmed Boharba.

Ahmed has links to Nuneaton and Coventry.

If you see Ahmed, contact the police on 999 as soon as possible.