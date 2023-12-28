Register
BREAKING

Police are appealing for help in finding teenage boy missing from Nuneaton

If you see Ahmed Boharba call 999
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 12:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Nuneaton teenager Ahmed Boharba.

Ahmed Boharba, 17, has been missing from his accommodation since Wednesday, December 20.

He is described as 5’8”, Middle-Eastern, slim, brown eyes, with short black curly hair.

Most Popular
Ahmed Boharba.Ahmed Boharba.
Ahmed Boharba.

Ahmed has links to Nuneaton and Coventry.

If you see Ahmed, contact the police on 999 as soon as possible.

If you have information as to where he might be, you can make a report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report.

Related topics:PoliceCoventry
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice