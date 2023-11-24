Police arrest two men and a woman after cocaine and cannabis seized in Rugby
Police have made arrests in connection with drug offences in Rugby.
Officers from Rugby Serious and Organised Crime Team arrested a man after stopping a car on the M6 this week.
The arrest of the 31-year-old man from Coventry was linked to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine from a house in Rugby last month. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Following his arrest officers searched a house in Maple Road, Rugby, where cocaine was seized and a 33-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
On Wednesday, officers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team raided a house in Aster Drive, Rugby where they seized suspected class A drugs and cannabis.
A 59-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of class A drugs with intent to supply.