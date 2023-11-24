Police arrest two men and a woman after cocaine and cannabis seized in Rugby

Several other arrests across county in connection to drug offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have made arrests in connection with drug offences in Rugby.

Officers from Rugby Serious and Organised Crime Team arrested a man after stopping a car on the M6 this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest of the 31-year-old man from Coventry was linked to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine from a house in Rugby last month. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Cocaine was seized in Rugby.

Following his arrest officers searched a house in Maple Road, Rugby, where cocaine was seized and a 33-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

On Wednesday, officers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team raided a house in Aster Drive, Rugby where they seized suspected class A drugs and cannabis.