Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit seized vehicle and made sure children got home safely

Police caught a drink driver on his way home from the pub in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit recently spotted this Ford Transit being driven in Cambridge Street.

Checks confirmed the vehicle had no insurance and when they questioned the driver, they carried out a roadside breath test which he failed. The driver’s children were also travelling in the van.

The driver was arrested and the van was seized.