Police caught newly-qualified Astra driver on the road without insurance near Rugby

Police stopped this Vauxhall Astra just off Junction One of the M6 near Rugby and discovered the driver had no insurance.

The driver only passed his driving test in October.

He was reported for the offence and with the penalty being six points and a £300 fine his licence will be revoked back to Provisional and he will have to take his driving test again.

Police stopped the vehicle near Rugby.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We appreciate insurance is expensive for young drivers but is it worth the risk of a £300 fine, a minimum of £192 in recovery costs and having to re-take your driving test?”

It's illegal to drive a vehicle on a road or in a public place without at least third party insurance.

If the case goes to court you could get: an unlimited fine; disqualified from driving.