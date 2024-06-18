Police search for missing 13 year old boy last seen in Stockton and Southam

Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Stockton and Southam.

Jeremiah Wing-Burke, 13, is described as 5’9” tall, of slim build and he may be wearing a dark green jacket.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 straight away.

If you have information on the boy, call 101.

