Police search for missing 13 year old boy last seen in Stockton and Southam
Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Stockton and Southam.
Jeremiah Wing-Burke, 13, is described as 5’9” tall, of slim build and he may be wearing a dark green jacket.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 straight away.
If you have information on the boy, call 101.
