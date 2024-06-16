Police search for missing teen who has links to Warwickshire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are searching for a missing 13 year old boy who has links to Warwickshire.
Anyone who sees Ibai Palacios is urged to call 999 straight away.
The boy been missing from his home in Telford since Friday, June 14.
Officers believe he may be in the Warwickshire area.
Ibai has short brown hair and is 5'1" tall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.