Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a missing 13 year old boy who has links to Warwickshire.

Anyone who sees Ibai Palacios is urged to call 999 straight away.

The boy been missing from his home in Telford since Friday, June 14.

Officers believe he may be in the Warwickshire area.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...