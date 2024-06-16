Police search for missing teen who has links to Warwickshire

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2024, 12:21 BST
Police are searching for a missing 13 year old boy who has links to Warwickshire.

Anyone who sees Ibai Palacios is urged to call 999 straight away.

The boy been missing from his home in Telford since Friday, June 14.

Officers believe he may be in the Warwickshire area.

Ibai has short brown hair and is 5'1" tall.

