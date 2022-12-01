Prepare to dazzle in your festive finery at Arden Angels' final fundraiser of the year in Rugby

Rugby revellers are invited to put on their festive finery for Arden Angels’ final fundraiser for this year.
They are hosting a charity fundraiser party on December 10 at the Benn Hall.
Advertisement
Tickets are £10 each and the fun starts at 8pm.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Entertaining on the night are Rugby DJs Steve Vassell and Leo Linton and local band The Imposters .
Celebrations will be captured by Photography by Mook – who is donating proceeds of orders to Arden Angels.
Advertisement
Tickets are available via Nicki Brightwell on Facebook; Arden Angels - FB or Instagram; Salters, Albert Street, Rugby; William Webb Ellis pub in the town centre, Rugby West Indian Club or Belle Peau Aesthetics in Lower Hillmorton Road.
All proceeds will go to the 100k target, which currently stands at £78,925.
Advertisement
The charity will help both local cancer centres; The Maple Unit in Rugby and Walsgrave’s Arden Centre.