Prepare to dazzle in your festive finery at Arden Angels' final fundraiser of the year in Rugby

Fun and fundraising for cancer patients at Benn Hall on December 10

Supporting Arden Angels. Picture: Mike Tobin. See Mike's FB page Photography by Mook.

Rugby revellers are invited to put on their festive finery for Arden Angels’ final fundraiser for this year.

They are hosting a charity fundraiser party on December 10 at the Benn Hall.

Tickets are £10 each and the fun starts at 8pm.

Christmas party at the Benn Hall.

Entertaining on the night are Rugby DJs Steve Vassell and Leo Linton and local band The Imposters .

Celebrations will be captured by Photography by Mook – who is donating proceeds of orders to Arden Angels.

Tickets are available via Nicki Brightwell on Facebook; Arden Angels - FB or Instagram; Salters, Albert Street, Rugby; William Webb Ellis pub in the town centre, Rugby West Indian Club or Belle Peau Aesthetics in Lower Hillmorton Road.

All proceeds will go to the 100k target, which currently stands at £78,925.

