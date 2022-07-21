Professor Pumpernickel launches Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's Summer of Discovery

The Summer of Discovery brings together science, technology, engineering, art and maths to create a packed programme of fun and creative children's activities throughout the school holidays.Professor Pumpernickel promises to launch the programme with a bang on Tuesday (26 July), bringing with him explosions, fire, mind-bending magic and a lot of mess.While the Professor entertains in the Percival Guildhouse Gardens, visitors can also enjoy a free preview of the Summer of Discovery sessions at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum throughout the day.Mini Inventor sessions promise to spark curiosity.The Invention Lab offers children the chance to get hands on with computer coding, stop motion animation, robotics and 3D drawing, while Science of Sculpture sessions encourage children to problem-solve by sculpting structures from a vast variety of materials, including clay, cogs and plaster bandages.On Wednesday August 24, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum welcomes science experts from the University of Warwick for a celebration of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).The free event includes live demonstrations of science experiments and robotics, while visitors can create complex patterns with simple computer code before stitching the patterns into fabric with a digital embroidery machine.Mini Inventor, Invention Lab and Science of Sculpture sessions cost £2.50 per child. Visit www.ragm.co.uk/holiday-activities