Remembrance: Rugby crafter Lowri goes extra mile to help Royal British Legion

A Rugby woman is going that extra mile to help the Royal British Legion.

Lowri Hayward is going to walk 121 miles this month to raise money for the charity.

She said: “I will be doing a mixture of walking and cycling in order to keep in line with my personal exercise routines.

"Every penny will help.”

Lowri with her handmade poppies.
Lowri with her handmade poppies.

Lowri has also been busy crafting to help the RBL.

“I have also handmade a large handful of red and purple poppies to gift to the charity,” she said.

“If you wish to wear a poppy handmade by me, find them on the Royal British Legion stalls in and around Rugby town centre over the next few weeks.”

The Royal British Legion is a charity that provides support to serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces, as well as their families.

To donate visit https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate

To donate to Lowri’s fundraiser, visit https://socialsync.app/fundraiser/cr-1495dywk0p4mn

