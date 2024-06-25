Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fiddler on the Roof, Rugby Theatre, until Saturday, June 29

If you ever wonder why old music fans like me believe our world has lost something with the demise of Top of the Pops and the wide-ranging awareness of the charts, then let me take you back, briefly, to 1967, to illustrate why.

History tells you this was the Summer of Love, of The Beatles and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, San Francisco and Hippies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in the way things so often worked, it was also the summer when a song from a musical stayed in the charts for longer than any Beatles single – If I Was A Rich Man, by Topol, was there for five months and almost everyone around could sing most of the words – and probably still can.

Star of Fiddler on the Roof. Picture: Martin Pulley

The charts still just about existed in 2004 when my own children latched on to Gwen Stefani’s take on Rich Girl, a reggae adaptation of the song - and just as catchy to their generation.

That deep-rooted affection for the song has done so much to bring people back time and again to productions of Fiddler, so I make no apology for the preamble.

It’s hard to think that history tells of some stress around the show’s original creation, fearing its tale of Jewish village life would not have broad appeal – only for it to have exceptional Broadway appeal and become the first show to pass 3,000 performances in a single run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It clocked up more than 2,000 performances in the West End in the 1970s and here it is now, still proving those original doubters wrong and getting rapturous applause in this latest version.

Director Mark Tolchard, returning to the show he made his Rugby Theatre debut in, has done wonders in creating surely one of the most striking pieces of work ever to grace the Henry Street stage.

This tale of traditions under threat from external and internal actions – and the ultimate departure from the village – works at many levels and can be as deep as you want it to be; though it is all delivered with the vibrancy and humour that first captured those original 1960s audiences.

At the heart of it all is Tevye the milkman, his wife and five daughters. The story progresses as the first three of those daughters resist the village matchmaker – cue that other classic song,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matchmaker, Matchmaker – and in turn make bold decisions to marry for love rather than in the traditional way.

Newcomer Owen Watts is exceptional as the iconic Tevye – whether singing the big numbers, talking to God or to his family and fellow villagers. Some performances stay with you a long time and this was a masterclass in expression and characterisation.

Claire Griggs, also making her Rugby Theatre debut, was the perfect foil as Golde, his wife and certainly not a shrinking violet, in the way the story demands.

But if the casting was spot-on here, what was striking was that it was consistently so good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becca Shaw as eldest daughter Tezetel led the way in marrying for love and made the perfect couple with Anthony Bright as Motel the Tailor – and the other sisters, heck, the whole cast, gave everything their director could have hoped for.

And if you ever wondered what a difference having a live band can make, then musical director Matt Winkworth and his team of ten created the music that brought the whole thing to life in a way that shows with recorded tracks can never offer.

To their efforts, Carrie Gamble produced choreography that was delightful, capturing the mood and, where appropriate, humour.

With a simple but flexible set, great costumes, plus lighting and sound that allowed the performers to flourish, this was an all-round epic effort from everyone involved.