REVIEW: Step back in time at Warwick Castle where ancient myths and spell-binding tales set imaginations alight

“The dark and dingy medieval cells filled us with emotion. But it was the oubliet – from the French 'to forget' – that really made us think about the pain and anguish some prisoners must’ve gone through. It’s little more than a hole in the ground”

Head to Warwick Castle for the ultimate historical experience and hauntingly thrilling fun.

We head back to the castle every year and we always discover something exciting and new.

But it’s the Castle Dungeon that always draws myself and my teenage daughter back for more.

Prepare to be transported back in time to the days of the putrefying plague as you see, hear, feel and smell the castle’s resident creatures and be succumbed to more than 300 years of Warwick’s most gruesome and grizzly history.

Not recommended for older guests or really small children, the actors will have you laughing - and crying - as they take you through the different rooms for a truly mesmerizing experience.

My poor girl was chosen (twice) to take part in the theatre experience as I could only watch in the dimly-lit hovel and as she was ‘tortured’.

We loved coming face to face with the ‘ghost’ of Moll Bloxham, an old servant from Warwick Castle. She lived in a cottage close to the castle and is said to haunt it.

Tickets to the Castle Dungeon are an additional £8, but worth every penny for frightful experience.

Warwick Castle’s biggest-ever summer of events from Horrible Histories to live jousting has been more than a millennium in the making.

From July 23 to September 3, the castle is set to be will be full to its turrets with more than 20 live show performances and attractions available each day. This includes Wars of the Roses - live jousting, the UK’s largest bird of prey display, The Legend of the Trebuchet, Zog Playland, the Horrible Histories Maze, interactive tower experiences and Horrible Histories Wicked Warwick Live stage show.

There will also be the Dragon Slayer - a 360 immersive spectacular as well as a Sundown Spectacular, which will run on August 25 and 26, and see the Digbeth Dining Club bring an array of street food to the castle grounds.

Attractions this summer include 100 days of spectacular live jousting; birds of prey show; Zog Playland; beautifully presented castle interiors and stunning, medieval-themed accommodation and live music.

Music fans have enjoyed UB40, Gwen Stefani and ‎Bastille in the wonderful castle grounds.

To see the full calendar of events and shows for 2023, as well as prices, visit the website warwick-castle.com/ Save over 30% per person when you book your day tickets in advance.

