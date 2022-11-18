Wrap up warm for spectacular, illuminated trail, full of wonder and intrigue

It was a cold, dark rainy night and we nearly ducked out of our visit to Luminate at Coombe Abbey.

I’m so glad we didn’t.

Coombe Abbey has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland that is sure to get you in the spirit of the season.

Greeted by informative and friendly staff, we loved every minute of the mile-long walk through the grounds.

Set to ambient music, my partner and I (who are admittedly big kids) enjoyed the interactive installations like beaming spotlights into the night sky and playing in a band with cartoon characters.

The talking trees were enchanting but my favourite exhibit was the dancing fairies. Simply mesmerizing

We experienced Coombe’s dazzling grounds like never before and then finished our walk warming up next to the fire pit and toasting marshmallows.

Off the scale cosy.

The trail creates a sensory journey, beautiful and atmospheric for all ages, but there is a bit of walking, so keep that in mind with elderly and much younger guests.Refreshments are available during the visit, even a bar if you fancy a ‘winter warmer’ before you take in the spectacle.Luminate is great alternative ‘date-night’ and we would return in a heartbeat.

Really well organised and right on our doorsteps. The best time slots are selling out quickly. Tickets are £15, £11 for children. Aged 2 and under free. A family ticket will set you back £48.Secure your magical winter walk by visiting the Luminate website at www.luminate.live

