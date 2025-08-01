Review: "We escaped the world's stage for a luxurious Warwickshire break in Shakespeare Country"

We’ve just returned from an unforgettable mum and daughter spa break in Stratford.

We needed some quality time together as our busy lives seem to just get more hectic.

So, off to the 4* Stratford Manor for some quality girly time together and some much-needed pampering.

Hidden in the peaceful Warwickshire countryside, just a stone’s throw from Shakespeare’s Birthplace and Warwick Castle, the luxurious 104-bedroom venue is the perfect retreat.

Stratford Manor is perfect for any occasion.

The spa and health club is equipped with a range of facilities to help guests work out and wind down. Facilities include a gym, 15-metre pool with views of the gardens and patio, a sauna and a steam room.

There are also three treatment rooms including one duo room offering a range of treatments and Q Rituals including massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and finishing touches.

The staff at Stratford Manor made our stay what it was. They were all warm, friendly, helpful and seemed genuintely happy to work at the venue.

Our room was a good size, clean and comfortable.

Relax and unwind in the spa before tucking into a mouth-watering dinner.

We headed to the spa to enjoy our treatments.

There’s lots on offer to help you rest, relax and re-energise.

Jasmine and I enjoyed a soothing facial and massage.

Managing to quieten my mind, relax my shoulders and indulge in self-care was just the tonic for my soul.

A view of one of the bedrooms and right, the games room.

After our treatments we had a little time to get ready for dinner, served in the aptly-named Shakespeare Restaurant. There is also a Terrace Bar and lounge for teas, coffees, drinks and lighter meals and snacks throughout the day.

We’d starved ourselves for this and went for three full courses each.

The hotel boasts a full and varied food and wine menu. There’s something for all tastes, ages and dietary requirements.

I started with the duck liver parfait and my daughter opted for the sticky barbecue pork belly.

Our dishes were beautifully presented and equally delicious.

For our mains we had different cuts of steak (ribeye and fillet), served with red wine and mushroom sauce and good old-fashioned thick chips.

The steaks were cooked perfectly and as requested. Both our cuts were tender and had a wonderful smoky taste.

To finish (pure greed at this point) I was seduced by the biscoff and caramel cheesecake and Jasmine went for the creamy panna cotta, served with macerated strawberries, mint, meringue, and a scoop of strawberry ice cream.

We couldn’t finish our desserts, but we had a damn good go.

Our evening ended with a comedy in our own private cinema rooms, complete with drinks and sweets.

Time for bed.

We talked and laughed until the early hours.

It was then I caught myself experiencing something I hadn’t felt in way too long. I was relaxing and not trapped in my racing thoughts.

QHotels (https://www.qhotels.co.uk) Stratford Manor and its wonderful staff (special mentions to Daisy and Keith) helped us achieve our Midsummer Night's Dream.

Here’s what Jasmine Green, 17, thought of the experience.

Aching for a night away, Stratford Manor was just the thing me and my mum needed.

From the moment we arrived, it felt like a mini escape just for us.

We enjoyed our treatments in the relaxing spa area and the quality of the food was outstanding.

The private cinema was easily my favourite part: for just £3 each, we got to pick any film from a variety of streaming platforms (Netflix, YouTube, etc), curl up on reclined seats with a range of snacks and drinks to choose from, and be whisked away for a few hours. There’s also a well-equipped games room for younger guests.

Set in acres of countryside, the location is perfect for you to explore the delights of Stratford.

So, whether you’re after a break with your partner, family or even a get away on your own, mum and I would both recommend Stratford Manor – and it’s dog friendly too. Woof!

To find out more about the hotel, located in Warwick Road, Stratford, its facilities and deals, visit https://www.stratfordmanor.co.uk/