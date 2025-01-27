'Rex personified the belief in ‘service before self’': Memorial event for much-loved Rugby headteacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A memorial service is taking place in recognition of the impact the late Dr Rex Pogson had on the community in Rugby and beyond.

Known to many as the headmaster of Lawrence Sheriff School, from 1985-1998, Dr Pogson’s contribution to the life of the town stretched far beyond the school gates, through his tireless support for the arts and his commitment to numerous organisations, including St Andrew’s Church.

And it is at the latter, this Saturday, February 1, that the inaugural Rex Pogson Lecture will take place featuring high-profile writer and broadcaster Elizabeth Oldfield.

When Dr Pogson died in March last year, tributes were paid from those who had been pupils and staff members, here and from past roles - together with many of those who had been encouraged by his instinctive warmth and positive outlook in many other situations.

Dr Rex Pogson.

So it is apt that Saturday’s lecture organised by the Friends of the Church, will be given by someone who similarly reaches out to others in a variety of ways.

It starts at 4pm, tickets are £10 and £5 for under-18s - including refreshments - and takes as its title, Fully Alive - Tending to the Soul in Turbulent Times, the name of Elizabeth’s autobiography.

The many strands to her professional life include writing the Substack newsletter Fully Alive - and since 2017 she has hosted The Sacred podcast.

She is an experienced broadcaster, writer and lecturer on themes related to public ethics, spirituality, wisdom and our common life, having been on the BBC and in The Times, Financial Times, The Economist and more.

She is also a coach working with business and charity leaders, and has a consultancy business.

Canon Edmund Newey, Rector of St Andrew’s said: “Rex’s contribution to the life of our town and county was remarkable for its breadth and depth and he is hugely missed by so many people.

"We are delighted to be launching this new annual lecture in his memory. We are confident that it will develop Rex’s rich legacy to the cultural and religious life of our local community for future generations.”

Eric Wood DL, Chair of the Friends of St Andrew’s, said: “Rex personified the belief in ‘service before self’ and this lecture addresses themes that mattered to him and are very relevant to all of us today.

"The lecture also marks the re-launch of the Friends of St Andrew’s, resourcing both the fabric and the community work of this beautiful church at the heart of our town.”