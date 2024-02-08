Ringing in welcome first signs of spring at Bilton church's snowdrop day
Snowdrop Saturday is on February 17
Visitors to St Mark’s Church in Bilton are invited to ring in the first signs of spring next week.
Snowdrop Saturday takes place on Saturday, February 17, from 10.30am – 12.30pm.
The event includes a guided tour of the interior of the church and the chance to experience the thrill of bell ringing. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available in the church.