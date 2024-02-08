Register
Ringing in welcome first signs of spring at Bilton church's snowdrop day

Snowdrop Saturday is on February 17
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 10:21 GMT
Visitors to St Mark’s Church in Bilton are invited to ring in the first signs of spring next week.

Snowdrop Saturday takes place on Saturday, February 17, from 10.30am – 12.30pm.

The event includes a guided tour of the interior of the church and the chance to experience the thrill of bell ringing. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available in the church.

