Rugby authors share unique insights into fascinating world of writing non-fiction

Three authors will share their unique insights into the fascinating world of writing non-fiction as part of Rugby Literary Festival.

See Kate A Harris, Rachel Hobley and Sandra Peachey at Rugby Hotel in Sheep Street, on October 19, from 2pm to 4pm.

Kate is writing a book of her life in Barnardo’s through intriguing descriptions and detailed research.

She’s undertaken an adventure of self-exploration and self-discovery of her time in the home with the children and her rural childhood on the farm.

The authors will be at the Rugby Hotel.

Rachel is the writer behind The Flavour Narratives celebrating the people, places and produce that make up our culinary world. Looking for Good Food, Finding Good People.

Sandra, author of fictional and non-fictional works, started the Peachey Letters blog in 2013, as a writing challenge posting ‘Love letters to life’, quirky, humorous and heart-warming reflections on life’s ups and downs. Soon Peachey Letters had a global readership and a year later became a book.

It is a free event and booking is not required.