Spencer.

A young ballet sensation from Rugby could be the next Billy Elliot after being chosen from hundreds of hopefuls to appear in a Christmas production.

Spencer Martin, then aged 7, attended several successful auditions in Birmingham earlier this year.

They included Midland Theatre Ballet’s production of Sleeping Beauty, the Young Dancers programme at Elmhurst Ballet School and the Junior Associates Programme at the prestigious Royal Ballet School.After starting training in September at both Elmhurst and The Royal Ballet, Spencer was invited to audition for the forthcoming seasonal production of The Nutcracker that takes place at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Spencer was picked from hundreds of hopefuls.

Advertisement

The schoolboy was delighted to discover that he was one of only eight people from hundreds across the country to be selected.

Spencer’s mum Jaide, the proprietor of Jaide’s Stage Studios said: “My husband and I are absolutely over the moon for Spencer. He is passionate about dancing but ballet in particular, and has worked so hard this year.

“To achieve what he has at such a young age is just incredible and we are all super proud of him. We would like to thank his dance teacher Miss Claudia of Viva Theatre Arts as well as his school – Dunchurch Boughton Junior - who have all been so encouraging and supportive of his journey.