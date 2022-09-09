Rugby Borough Council releases summary of procedures and events following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The statement said: “We will observe a period of national mourning. This will stay in place until the day following the state funeral. We understand this is likely to be on Monday 19 September 2022, but we are awaiting confirmation.“All flags on the Town Hall have been taken down and the Union Flag is flying at half-mast. It will be raised again for the Proclamation but will return to half-mast for the remainder of the period of mourning.“There are Books of Condolence available in the Benn Hall, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, and Rainsbrook Crematorium. Car Parking in Rugby Borough Council car parks will be free of charge to those coming in to sign the Books of Condolence. There is also a digital Book of Condolence for those preferring to leave a message online: www.royal.uk/send-message-condolence