Rugby centre celebrates 100 years of inspiring adults to learn for pleasure

A centre in Rugby is celebrating 100 years of inspiring adults to learn for pleasure.

The Percival Guildhouse, in St Matthew’s Street, has survived the Great Depression, the Second World War, the Covid-19 pandemic and financial crises, to reach its centenary.

Centenary celebrations include a major show of students’ art at the Art Gallery & Museum in June; a writing competition for secondary schools launching next month; a series of fun events for students including country-themed cultural evenings and a centenary thank-you summer tea party.

The actual anniversary – September 29 – will be marked by a special event at Rugby School.

Guildhouse Centenary Committee Chairman, David Dove and Centre Manager Sarah Gall with the banner celebrating 100 years of adult education in Rugby.

Centenary Committee Chairman, David Dove, said: “We want to put a smile on people’s faces and share this happy moment with our loyal students and supporters and the whole of Rugby.

"This is a momentous milestone and our thanks go to generations of volunteers who have made it possible.”

The Old Rugbeians, former Rugby School pupils, wanted to honour the memory of past Head Master and adult education pioneer, Dr John Percival.

The ideal location for an adult education centre presented itself when antiquarian Matthew Holbeche Bloxam’s house came onto the market.

The Percival Guildhouse opened in 1925.

The charity-run venture, described as the ‘Thinking Shop of Rugby’ in 1925, has developed over time to reflect the interests of its students who today enjoy courses ranging from many forms of art, crafts, yoga and other wellbeing pursuits, to languages, history, creative writing and more.

More than once the Guildhouse has faced closure, notably in the late 1970s with the withdrawal of all municipal funding.

A crisis meeting of students decided to go-it-alone, after which the Guildhouse prospered until Covid-19 struck in 2020.

Prolonged closure and then student fears about mixing in public spaces resulted in the halving of enrolments forcing trustees to fund ongoing deficits from reserves.

Late last year with reserves depleted closure loomed again, but thanks to securing long-term loans at the beginning of this year, the Guildhouse doors have stayed open.

The challenge is now on to significantly restore enrolment numbers and introduce the joy of the Guildhouse to a new generation of students.

To find out more, visit https://percival-guildhouse.co.uk/