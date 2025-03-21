Rugby dancer leaps closer to his dreams after being awarded place at Royal Ballet School

A passionate young dancer from Rugby has been selected to join the Royal Ballet School in London.

After a gruelling and intense five month audition process, Spencer Martin, ten, received incredible offers from all three vocational ballet schools that he applied for.

The young dancer, who has struggled with a string of health battles, said it’s a “dream come true”.

“I have hearing loss in both ears and I therefore wear hearing aids,” said Spencer.

"I have autism, ADHD as well as clinical anxiety, but that doesn’t stop me from doing anything.”

Spencer said he can’t wait to start.

"It’s a dream come true,” he said.

His mum Jaide said: “We are absolutely ecstatic to announce that Spencer has accepted a fully-funded placement from White Lodge, home of the Royal Ballet School to commence full-time boarding from September.

“Over 1,300 auditioned, and no more than ten boys have been selected. We are totally overwhelmed and it all feels very surreal.”

Jaide, who runs her own dance school in Rugby, said her son has worked hard through difficult times.

"This is a dream come true for Spencer and so, so well deserved after all his hard work, determination and passion, along with the resilience and dedication he has shown- especially throughout difficult times with his health,” she added.

“We could not be any prouder of him as he takes this huge step towards his future which we know will be completely life-changing for him.”