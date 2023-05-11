Warwickshire Police's Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) officers seized drugs with a street value of £1.3million and £10,000 in cash as well as 15 firearms and associated ammunition

Twenty-one members of an organised crime group, led by a Rugby man, who trafficked drugs from Merseyside to Warwickshire, West Midlands, Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed for a combined total of 165 years and seven months.

Throughout the five-year investigation by Warwickshire Police's Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) officers seized drugs with a street value of £1.3million and £10,000 in cash as well as 15 firearms and associated ammunition. In summing up, the judge estimated the gang transported 60kg of class A drugs during the period investigated.

Four people from Rugby - including Christopher Reeve who was head of the gang - were all jailed in November 2022 but police have released the information now as the final defendant (who was found not guilty) appeared in court last week.

Picture: Warwickshire Police.

The four were:- Christopher Reeve, 44, formerly of Montgomery Drive, Rugby was jailed of 17 years after pleading guilty to the supply controlled drugs and possession of firearms.- Sarah Reeve, 40, previously of Montgomery Drive, Rugby was jailed for 10 years and 10 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs.- Thomas Bash, 71, previously of Wortley Close, Rugby was jailed for six years and eight months after pleading guilty to supplying controlled drugs and possession of firearms.- Lee Turner, 34, Grosvenor Road, Rugby was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs.Christopher Reeve was head of the gang and he orchestrated the supply from Liverpool and the Bickerstaffe area. When he was not available, his partner Sarah Reeve would step in to run the operation.Garvey Thompson, who despite being in prison, illegally obtained a phone to control the drug supply line into Warwickshire. There was also evidence he had planned for drugs to be delivered into the prison by drone.

The investigation proved Christopher Reeve and Garvey Thompson were orchestrating this line between October 2017-September 2018.The policing operation hit the gang at every level, from the Christopher Reeve, Thompson and accomplice David Burdett at the top of the chain right down to street dealers.

On August 3 2018, Sarah Reeve and Mowat set off from Liverpool with 3kg of high-purity cocaine in their car. Officers uncovered CCTV of them stopping for breakfast at McDonalds and passing through the M6 toll road.

Officers stopped the car on the A5 near Rugby, seizing the drugs and arresting Sarah Reeve and Mowat. A seized phone showed

Picture: Warwickshire Police

Christopher Reeve had orchestrated the delivery and Sarah Reeve and Mowat both had full knowledge of the operation.

On September 14 2018, officers raided a trailer in Wolfhampcote owned by Burdett where they seized drugs, 15 firearms and ammunition. Forensics linked the seizure to David Burdett, Christopher Reeve and Thomas Bash.

The longest sentence went to Christopher Reeve who was jailed for 17 years having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and possession of a firearm.

