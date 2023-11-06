Rugby family pay tribute to kind and loving 'gentle giant' who died in car accident

“Many people knew lee as the BFG or gentle giant because as big as he was, he was so kind and caring”

A Rugby family has paid tribute to a much-loved dad fondly known as the ‘big friendly giant’.

Nightclub doorman Lee Hunt, 36, lost his life in a car accident near Dunchurch in July.

His funeral takes place on Friday at noon (November 10) at St Mark's Church, Bilton, followed by burial at Croop Hill, Addison Road.

Lee Hunt.

Lee was born and bred in Rugby, the elder son of Jayne and Roger, brother to Matthew and Eliot and devoted to his sister Amy.

Jayne said her family are still coming to terms with his loss.

"Lee had a happy childhood,” she said.

"He was devoted to his family.”

Lee with his devoted family. Ria, Ebony, Billy, sister Amy and daughter Abigail.

His partner Ria Wrighton said: “Lee was a quiet person who loved life and filled it with adventure whenever he could.“We met almost eight years ago when he worked as a doorman in Rugby town. We quickly fell for one another and we soon jetted off to Marbella for our first holiday.”

Lee was a devoted father to his eldest daughter Abigail, bringing her up as a single father from the age of 20. Ria said: “Lee was spontaneous and loved a holiday. He and I went on holidays to Thailand and around Europe before having our two children Billy, who is five and more recently Ebony, who is 22 months. He was the bestest of friends with our little Billy. He would take him out on daily adventures and they would sing and dance in the car together. Lee loved waking up to the kids and would often play silly games with them most mornings.”Ria said Lee was known for his love of trainers and was known by many as the BFG – big friendly giant.“As big as he was, he was so kind and caring,” she went on.

"He enjoyed going out but he also loved a good cup of Yorkshire tea and a biscuit.”

Ria added: “Lee was loved by many and will be forever missed by us and our hearts will remain broken for a lifetime.”

Lee also leaves children Kyro, Scarlett, Penelope and Bobbi-Leigh.