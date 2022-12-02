Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rugby Foodbank will benefit from Christmas concert packed with fabulous festive treats

Kick off seasonal celebrations with Rugby Male Voice Choir and guests

By Lucie Green
4 minutes ago
The concert is in aid of charity.
The concert is in aid of charity.

Choirs are joining forces this festive season to raise money for Rugby Foodbank.

Rugby Male Voice Choir’s Christmas Concert features familiar seasonal pieces and some less familiar songs.

Organisers say the selection always reflects the joy of the festive season and the more spiritual nature of this time of year.

Most Popular

There will be communal carols accompanied by Michael Spencer on the church organ.

This year the guest performers are Dunchurch Voices, a local ladies’ choir as well as Jayne Dalley-Hewer – a stunning soprano.

After the concert there will be an ample buffet full of festive treats and a glass of wine or soft drinks are included.

It takes place on Saturday, December 10 at St. George’s Church, St. John’s Avenue, Hillmorton, from 7.30pm.

Admission is £10 for adults including buffet and glass of wine and £5 for children.

Tickets are available on the door or by emailing [email protected] Visit http://www.rugbymalevoicechoir.com/

Rugby FoodbankTickets