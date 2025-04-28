Rugby girl guider is among winners at photographic society's annual awards night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A schoolgirl from Rugby has won an award for her photographic skills.

Chloe Strickland, 11, from the 1st Overslade Guides, was presented with her photography badge by Mark Ellis, chairman of Dunchurch Photography Society at their annual awards evening.

The annual awards evening celebrates the best images taken by members.

Chloe is following in her dad Warren’s footsteps, who is a talented photographer, based in Rugby.

Chloe Strickland from from the1st Overslade Guides being presented with her Photography badge from the Chairperson of Dunchurch Photography Society Mark Ellis at their annual awards evening.

He said: “We’re all really proud of Chloe, who is showing great promise with her photography.”

New members are welcome to join the club. They meet on a Wednesday evening in Southam Road, Dunchurch.

For more information about Dunchurch Photography Society, contact Warren Strickland on 07773 867549.