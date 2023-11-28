'Rugby has some of the most talented, supportive and selfless people': Mum thanks town for son's birthday concert

“They all sang and played their hearts out and they were just incredible”

A mum has praised the people of Rugby for raising the roof at a memorial concert for her son’s birthday.

Music-lovers packed Rugby Theatre on Sunday in honour of Jamie Rees, 18, who lost his life after a cardiac arrest.

OurJay Foundation, headed by mum Naomi Issitt, held the JAY20 gig to mark what would’ve been Jamie’s 20th birthday.

Since losing her son, Naomi has helped raise thousands of pounds to provide life-saving defibrillators for the people of Rugby.

The concert raised £4,224.

She said: “I read so many negative things about Rugby, but wow, Rugby truly has some of the most talented, supportive and selfless people and as a town. We should be damn proud of them all.

“It was an unbelievable night of music and entertainment for our beautiful Jamie’s 20th birthday.”

The concert was compered by DJ Festipaul and featured Courthouse, The Record Covers, Tom Randle, Ezza Brianna Music; Sonic Boom: The Brink of Extinction; Dj Festipaul; Ian Boult 's Bungalow Club; The Great Central and Thea Watson.

Naomi would like to thank everyone who supported the event including Rugby Theatre volunteers; Rugby Saturday Breakfast Rotary Club; Cousins Cakery; Lovely Balloons; Melanie Webb Flowers; Rugby Street Pastors, and MH Photo https://www.markhurstphoto.com

Find out more about the charity by visiting https://www.ourjay.org.uk/

1 . JAY20 Raising the roof in Jamie's honour. Photo: MH Photo

2 . JAY20 Happy Birthday Jamie Rees. Photo: MH Photo

3 . JAY20 Courthouse on stage. Photo: MH Photo

4 . JAY20 Entertaining the crowds at the memorial concert. Photo: MH Photo