Rugby home has been transformed into a spectacular spook zone to help autism charity

Published 31st Oct 2025, 14:08 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 14:11 GMT
A Rugby home has been transformed into a Halloween fright fest – and it’s only for the brave.

Charlie Clark decorates her Freemantle Road home and garden every year to help Rugby Autism Network.

She is still busy putting up the final decorations this afternoon (Friday, October 31) for people to enjoy the devilishly good display.

Charlie said: “Our own son is autistic and has multiple food allergies so we are unable to take him trick or treating.

"He loves the Halloween displays so we made the decision to do our house up so our little one could enjoy Halloween and we could give other children and adults some joy for one night, plus raise money for a local worthwhile charity.”

She said this year’s display is bigger than better than her previous ones.

“Please visit and make a donation – every penny helps,” added Charlie.

Make a donation at https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/make-a-donation-to-rugby-autism-network

