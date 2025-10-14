“Rugby is a special place because of its exceptional people”: Thousands turn out to enjoy music, dance, lantern parade and lights at Diwali Festival

Speaking before a large crowd gathered in the library car park before lining up for the traditional parade through the town centre, he extolled the virtues of Rugby people whose spirit and commitment make community events

like Diwali possible.

Speaking at Sunday’s event, he said: “This event truly highlights our town’s diverse and inclusive community, he said to a loud cheer.

"The sense of joy and unity has been palpable throughout today’s celebrations.”

The Revd. Canon Newey, from Saint Andrew’s Church, was there.

Dressed in his black cassock and his bright red stole, he told the crowd: “It was a great privilege to be invited as a Christian priest to share the town’s Diwali festival with friends in the Indian community. Walking together as people of peace in a world that needs it so much, we celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.”

Earlier in the day, an impromptu street dancing circle had formed under the Clock Tower.

This attracted many young women in colourful sari costumes who revelled in unison to the loud percussion sound of dhol drums.

Among the revellers were Rugby First Business Director Linda Lowne and Rugby’s Mayor, Barbara Brown and they seemed to know all the moves.

On recovering her breath, Cllr Brown wished everyone a happy Diwali and said: “When out communities come together like this it shows the massive strength we generate when we respect one another. That’s the best way to overcome the darkness and show people what the light can do.”

The leader of Rugby Borough Council, Cllr. Michael Moran, spoke movingly about the need to respect different faiths and cultures.

He said: “It is brilliant to see the town packed with people enjoying themselves and celebrating a festival that means a great deal to a large section of our community. It is also a great opportunity for people of different faiths and cultures to come together to share the music, the food and the all-round atmosphere of celebration.”

