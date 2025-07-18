Rugby mayor takes trip down rabbit hole and meets weird and wonderful guests

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 10:06 BST
Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown is encouraging people to visit the town centre and take a trip down the rabbit hole.

She is impressed by the weird and wonderful creations by yarn bombers to celebrate the strange and delightful world created by one of Rugby School’s most famous schoolboys, author Lewis Carroll.

Visitors can enjoy more than 30 scenes from the Alice stories as they appear in shop windows and public spaces in the town.

Expect a mad tea party, a croquet ground with grinning cat and flamingos, roses painted red, a White Rabbit or two, and even an interpretation of a lost chapter from the Through the Looking-Glass sequel.

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown with some of the weird and wonderful Alice displays.placeholder image
Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown with some of the weird and wonderful Alice displays.

Cllr Brown said: “The creations are just wonderful.

“The Red Queen is absolutely terrifying, the Mad Hatter is spectacular and the Tea Table is worthy of national display.”

Trail maps are available from Wild and Free in Bank Street. It runs until August 9.

