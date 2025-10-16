Rugby MP welcomes the return of family hubs to Warwickshire

Rugby MP John Slinger has welcomed the return of family hubs to Warwickshire.

This comes after the Labour government has announced grants provided to local authorities which do not currently have a government funded family hub, so they can do the detailed planning on ensuring every community has a Best Start Family Hub.

The Government has provided £216,158 for Warwickshire.

John said: “As a new dad I used the sure start centre in Rugby - opened by the Labour Government. I saw with my own eyes the support they gave to parents from all backgrounds to help them at an exciting - but sometimes difficult - time in life.”

Labour’s Best Start Family Hubs will act as a one stop shop for parents seeking a range of support, including on difficulty breastfeeding, housing issues or children’s early development and language, reassuring families that they have convenient access to support in their local area or can be efficiently connected to specialist local services.