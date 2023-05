Fans treated to all the hits

Rugby people are invited to experience a truly legendary band, possibly for the last time.

The Searchers will take to the stage at the Benn Hall on Saturday (May 27) at 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have chosen to call this the ‘Thank You Tour’ as a mark of respect for the legions of fans who have supported them over the years.

An old picture of British Merseybeat band The Searchers. Getty Images.