Rugby people invited to see what Corrie's Martin Platt has been up to since leaving the cobbles

Former Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson is showcasing 20 pieces of artwork in Rugby next month.

Sean, who played Martin Platt from 1985 to 2005, has walked away from the cobbles to pursue his passion for art.

He now lives in Lutterworth and is looking forward to his exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum throughout August.

Sean said: “Rugby is very much on my radar. When I need a fix of visual culture, and that can be often, I’ll be there.

Artist Sean Wilson at work.

“I’ve been to the gallery lots of times. The upstairs gallery is curated and therefore is a spectacle each time you visit.”

Sean’s work will be at the Balcony Gallery from August 2 until the end of the month.

"The power of art has always been there for me,” he went on.

"And I do treat the skill as a power. A power to move the viewer in a way that makes them either consider their position after viewing or to crumble into one of my pastoral scenes.

Sean Wilson.

“Each image has been highly considered and then the brush helps me give the narrative. And it’s the narrative that drives me.”

Sean, who is a respected chef and cheesemaker, paints in acrylics and oil.

"I do have the skills to paint with pastel and pencil,” he went on.

"In fact, pencil was my first love but now paint is dominating my strides forward.”

Sean will meet gallery-goers throughout the months. Details will be placed on his website.

He said: “My work on show at Rugby is a number of series of work, making a large mark on the gallery walls. My pieces are quite a size nowadays and I’m looking forward to seeing them shine.

"I want to know what people think and talking to them direct gives me the real feedback I’m looking for.”

Visit seanwilsonartist.co.uk, his X account is seanwilsonchef, also see https://facebook.com/seancheese Rugby Art Gallery & Museum’s website is https://www.ragm.co.uk/

