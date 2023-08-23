Rugby people join to show unity on Ukraine’s Independence Day
Meet at the Clock Tower in town centre from 7pm
Rugby people will join others around the world in marking Ukraine’s Independence Day tomorrow (August 24).
A celebration is being held internationally in support of the country, with a gathering taking place at the Clock Tower in Rugby town centre from 7pm.
It’s being organised by Rugby Ukrainian Community and supported by Rugby Borough Council. It’s free and everyone is welcome.
Rugby has been one of the towns to give sanctuary to people fleeing war.