Rugby people mourn loss of life, devastation and suffering for first anniversary of Russia’s war against Ukraine

“These 12 months have been an eternity. Fear and tears have haunted even the sunniest of days”

People flocked to Rugby’s parish church at the weekend to mark one year of war waged in Ukraine.

A service of ‘Remembrance and Hope’ was delivered by Canon Edmund Newey at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby on Saturday.

Canon Newey said: “It was a privilege for St Andrew’s to host this service on behalf of the Ukrainian community of our town and all of us who stand in solidarity with them in face of this cruel and needless war.”

The community observed a moment of reflection, said prayers and sang the Ukrainian national anthem.

Rugby Mayor Carolyn-Watson-Merret and other councillors also attended the ceremony.

Ewa Walton said: “February the 24th marked exactly one year since Russia’s full- scale invasion of Ukraine.

"For all of us, these 12 months have been an eternity. Fear and tears have haunted even the sunniest of days. It has been a long journey –

from despair and confusion to pride and uncompromising faith in Ukrainians victory.”

Cllr Watson-Merret said she was ‘humbled and grateful’ to meet the families who were invited to Rugby Town Hall for refreshments.

”It meant so much to me as the mayor of Rugby to spend time with our Ukrainian Rugby families,” she said.

"I am humbled and grateful to have been able to share today with you and host you at Rugby Town Hall.”

Anna Nepip-Frankis, a member of Ukrainian Community said: “On the morning of 24th February 2022, like so many people, I was overcome with emotions and shock to see the full-scale invasion unfold before my eyes.

"This war is very personal to me as although born here, I have Ukrainian blood as both my parents were Ukrainian. Following the tears, anger and disbelief of what I was witnessing.”

Anna said she needed to do something positive to help.

"In doing so, I met two amazing individuals in Kym Bromley and borough councillor Simon Ward, equally as passionate,” she added.

"The three of us are so proud of our Ukrainian family, watching them grow, and show so much resilience, strength and positivisms. Our support for them is endless.”

Lighting the candle of hope at St Andrew's Church.

Standing strong outside St Andrew's Church.

The Revd Canon Edmund Newey.

Joining in St Andrew's Church.