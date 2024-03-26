Rugby rapper speaks out about heartbreak of knife crime after friend killed in street row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it comes to raising awareness of knife crime, Rugby rapper Jordan Oliver can speak from heartbreaking experience.

Jordan lost his friend Cain Jackson on October 31, 2019.

He was stabbed to the heart after a row outside a property in Meadow Road, Rugby.

Proud Jordan with his baby girl Lily.

Cain was 24.

Jordan, rapper name ‘J Lanez’, said: “Knife crime leaves a hole in everyone's heart.

“Life is full of blessings and full of losses, but most importantly it's full of choices.”

Jordan recently became a dad to a beautiful little girl called Lily.

Cain Jackson.

He wants his daughter to grow up in a kinder world where blades are off the streets.

"Some people are raised in the street environment and choose to try get out, as did myself and Cain."

“Other people are raised away from it and choose to be involved. The impact of the streets doesn't stop at the person involved. It hurts their loved ones, friends and family."

He paid tribute to his friend.

“Cain was a loyal, funny, sharing, protective person,” he said.

“He had issues controlling his emotions as do I and many other people. However, like myself he came out of prison with good intentions.

“He tried to participate in youth work, reaching out to many organisations which due to license restrictions failed. He wasn't proud of going to jail and wanted to make a difference. We always had a laugh, together with a friend called Jay Weston who shares alot of the same emotions towards the impacts of knife crime."

He said Cain was a kind person who always protected his friends and family.

Jordan, who lives in Rugby, said: “Cain was the kind of person to share his last £2 with you. He paid for my train ticket to court and was the only friend to consistently ring to see how it was going.

“He supported my music and told me I could do something with that. Losing a friend like this changed my perspective on life and made me want to escape the streets.”

Jordan said Cain strived to better himself, but couldn't find his escape.

"I always wonder where he would be in life today if given the chance,” he said.

"Five years on he is still spoken about daily and greatly missed.

“I would have loved the chance for him to meet my beautiful partner and daughter Lily. Cain was a great uncle to his sister's kids.”

The rapper said although it’s not possible to fix past decisions, there’s always today to start on a positive new path.

Jordan said: “I urge everyone to make the right choice today.

"I would love for nothing more than my kid to grow up in a safe environment. I will be installing a bleed kit on either Parkifeld Road or Meadow Road in Cain’s memory too in the next couple months.

“Rest in peace to my good friend Cain Jackson and welcome to the world my beautiful daughter Lily.