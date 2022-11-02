Billy is supporting the Poppy Appeal.

A Rugby schoolboy is following in his great grandad’s footsteps by raising money for charity.

Billy Pashley is collecting for the Poppy Appeal in memory of Bill Masters, was the branch president for the Newbold British Legion from 1948 until his passing in 2015.

He won several awards for his dedication and fundraising efforts.

William Masters receives an award for his dedication to others.

Now Billy is carrying on his legacy.

His mother, Sarah, said she was proud of her son.

She said: “I think it’s lovely that Billy is taking after his namesake great grandad by collecting money for the Poppy Appeal. “Sadly, Billy never got to meet such a wonderful man which is why he wants to carry on some of his legacy. He’s collecting with his nan around Newbold and keeping it going through the family.”